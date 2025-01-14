Man held over hoax bomb threat

BENGALURU: A 40-year-old was arrested for making a hoax bomb threat call to the police control room ahead of Republic Day. He made the call to the control room from a mobile phone on Thursday, claiming there will be a series of bomb blasts in the city on Republic Day, similar to the Rameshwaram Cafe blast. He also gave out the names of the persons who are assigned to plant the bombs and their mobile numbers.

The accused identified as Mansoor, a resident of Shivajinagar, told the police that the provision store he was running was forcibly taken by others due to financial issues. In order to teach them a lesson, he resorted to calling the control room by giving out their names and mobile numbers.

“Since the accused called from a mobile phone, we could arrest him in a short time. He called on Thursday evening between 5.30 and 5.40. He introduced himself as Riyaz from JC Nagar. He gave the names of six persons and their contact details. M Subramani, a police sub-inspector attached to the control room in the police commissioner’s office has filed a complaint in this regard,” said an officer.

A case of criminal intimidation by anonymous communication (BNS 351(4)) and statements conducing to public mischief (BNS353(1)(b)) has been registered against the accused. The Vidhana Soudha police registered a case.