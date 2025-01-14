Pantone's 2025 color of the year, mocha mousse, celebrates simplicity and timeless elegance

BENGALURU: The past year has been a collective call to slow down and reconnect with ourselves. In a world that feels increasingly fast-paced and uncertain, many of us have found solace in simplicity – whether it’s savouring a quiet cup of coffee, embracing cosy moments at home, or surrounding ourselves with elements that feel grounding.
It’s no surprise, then, that the Pantone Color of the Year 2025, mocha mousse, perfectly captures this sentiment. “Given the challenges we’ve faced in recent years – such as the pandemic and the increasing global warming – this colour resonates as a reminder to slow down. It’s about finding joy in understated elegance and sustainable choices, both in fashion and beyond,” says Meghana M, a Bengaluru-based fashion stylist.
Reminiscent of the comforting tones of cocoa and coffee, the colour has taken the spotlight with multiple celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and many more incorporating shades of brown. “Traditionally associated with fall and winter, this shade brings warmth and luxury.
However, in 2025, this colour is being positioned as seasonless – perfect to use throughout the year,” shares Meghana. For casual looks, Meghana suggests mocha-toned t-shirts or sweatshirts paired with classic black pants or blue jeans. “For fall or winter, a mocha bomber jacket with leather pants or a skirt, finished with boots will create a chic look,” she adds.
Gazal Kharbanda, a fashion designer, highlights the enduring appeal of wardrobe staples like co-ord sets, flared joggers and knitwear in this shade. “Mocha mousse is very anti-trend, like you know it is not one of those colours that just come and go.
It aligns with the old-money aesthetic – classic and refined; you can never go wrong with this colour,” she says. “You’ve probably seen it in your parents’ or grandparents’ wardrobe which makes it very familiar and comforting. I also have a trench coat in my own wardrobe right now, which belonged to my mom in the 2000-s.”
The warm hue shines in professional and formal settings, too. Beauty content creator Anupa Sahu suggests pairing a warm brown blazer with a beige shirt or adding mocha pantsuits to your rotation. If you are looking to be bolder and trying this shade at an evening party, then Meghana suggests an elegant mocha-toned dress, paired with metallic accessories to create a sophisticated look. Meanwhile, for vacations or casual outings, she recommends layering mocha pieces with light-coloured sneakers or flats for a relaxed, cohesive vibe.
The versatility of the colour also allows it to be paired with multiple colours. “You can pair it with other neutrals like beige, cream, or white for a soft, understated look. Alternatively, it works equally well with bolder colours like maroon, deep red, or darker browns,” she adds. Sahu agrees that beige and warm browns complement this shade beautifully. “A beige tank top with soft brown pants and gold accessories instantly elevates your look,” she says.
Mocha mousse is not just a wardrobe star –it’s also making waves in beauty. International stars like Hayley Bieber and Priyanka Chopra have been seen sporting latte makeup looks along with brown lip shades and nails. “Warm brown eyes and glossy brown lips with dark lip liners will be trending. I personally use this colour very often.
I love shades of brown. My eyeshadows are always around warm browns and I love brown lips as well. So I am happy this is trending in 2025,” says Sahu. She further adds that the tone complements most Indian skin tones, making it a versatile choice for makeup enthusiasts. For nails, Meghana recommends dark brown polishes with pearl or rhinestone accents for a chic, understated style. Brown gemstones paired with gold or silver accessories also evoke a sense of grounded elegance.