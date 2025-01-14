Pantone's 2025 color of the year, mocha mousse, celebrates simplicity and timeless elegance

BENGALURU: The past year has been a collective call to slow down and reconnect with ourselves. In a world that feels increasingly fast-paced and uncertain, many of us have found solace in simplicity – whether it’s savouring a quiet cup of coffee, embracing cosy moments at home, or surrounding ourselves with elements that feel grounding.

It’s no surprise, then, that the Pantone Color of the Year 2025, mocha mousse, perfectly captures this sentiment. “Given the challenges we’ve faced in recent years – such as the pandemic and the increasing global warming – this colour resonates as a reminder to slow down. It’s about finding joy in understated elegance and sustainable choices, both in fashion and beyond,” says Meghana M, a Bengaluru-based fashion stylist.

Reminiscent of the comforting tones of cocoa and coffee, the colour has taken the spotlight with multiple celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and many more incorporating shades of brown. “Traditionally associated with fall and winter, this shade brings warmth and luxury.

However, in 2025, this colour is being positioned as seasonless – perfect to use throughout the year,” shares Meghana. For casual looks, Meghana suggests mocha-toned t-shirts or sweatshirts paired with classic black pants or blue jeans. “For fall or winter, a mocha bomber jacket with leather pants or a skirt, finished with boots will create a chic look,” she adds.

Gazal Kharbanda, a fashion designer, highlights the enduring appeal of wardrobe staples like co-ord sets, flared joggers and knitwear in this shade. “Mocha mousse is very anti-trend, like you know it is not one of those colours that just come and go.