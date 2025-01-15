12 labs gutted in fire at govt-owned Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre

The second floor of the facility, which was recently revamped to house more number of startups, was completely gutted, while extensive damage was also sustained to first and ground floors due to the interconnected HVAC lines, the department added.

“The fire severely damaged common infrastructure of BBC including the Bangalore Bio Bank, Cleanroom facility, Flowcytometry, HVAC units, AC units, among others. Several of the Incubated startups who had equipment of their own, also sustained serious damage to their consumables and IP products,” the department stated.

Meanwhile, the fire department said, “A security guard, after noticing the fire, alerted the fire control room. In all, four fire-engines, including an Aerial Ladder Platform from a private firm, brought the fire under control by 8.30 am.”