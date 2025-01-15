Comic con India 2025: Celebrating comics, art, and culture in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: It is finally that time of year when ‘nerds’ can shed off the bullying they face for actually being cool enough to like comics, and rise up in festive unison; Comic Con India is here! The Indian edition of the beloved international convention has a lineup of visionary artists, trailblazing local publishers, merchandise, and more.

Comic Con is a festival whose constriction to the urban metropolis in India is emblematic of the country’s limited reading culture. Even standing in the year 2025, when graphic art and forms of storytelling transcending the textual have irrevocably intermingled with mass culture, the mention of the word ‘comics’, still, invites a sort of peculiar disdain (at least in India) whose implication seems to conjure an image of the form as an inherently inferior one.

The advent of Comic Con in this regard is a much-needed intervention, despite its aforementioned limited reach and the fact that a medium needs this sort of ‘legitimation’ at all. Graphic artists from India already have the beloved Indie Comix Fest, but the stage of Comic Con is indubitably a bigger one. It is a stage that allows a mellifluous commingling of art from diverse spaces and demographics, which only benefits the art itself and the artists who produce it.

Ron Marz and Jamal Igle, American comic-book artists whose genre-spanning works are widely celebrated and revered (at least in the West), are as excited as the fans to be a part of Comic Con ’25 in Bengaluru. “This is my first time in Bengaluru, but my second time in India. I have previously visited Hyderabad, now I’m looking forward to Bengaluru,” Marz notes. Igle, for whom this trip will be his first to India in general, says: “Despite having a large Indian population in the United States, my only real exposure has been through the American lens, so to speak.”