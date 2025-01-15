Gen-Z and millennials embrace natural curls with the curly girl method

BENGALURU: Before curly-haired icons like Taapsee Pannu, Sanya Malhotra, and Kangana Ranaut gained popularity on the big screen, curly-haired Gen-Zs and millennials grew up watching actors and models with shiny, straight and uncannily frizz-free hair, waving in the wind, with not a single curl or wave in sight.

With this, it’s no wonder that many grew up not knowing their hair type or how to take care of it. In the last few years, with the ‘curly girl method’, a technique for maintaining and styling curly and wavy hair, gaining popularity on Indian social media, young people are learning to embrace their natural curls.

“I had a weird relationship with my hair when I was younger; it was very thick. There were no curly hair icons at the time and when you’d occasionally see curly hair, it was not very natural. Once I started doing this method, my hair has become a greater part of my personality, it’s a part of my identity, in a way,” says Aasaavari Mohana Gobburu, an undergraduate student.

The curly girl method, created by black American stylist Lorraine Massey, advocates a multi-step routine to maintain textured hair and enhance natural curls, based on different hair types. It started gaining popularity among international beauty influencers around 2018, but became popular in India more recently.

Isha Mukherjee, owner and creative director of Curl Up and Dye Hair Studio in Indiranagar, specialising in caring for curly hair, explains its popularity. She says, “During Covid, a lot of people left their hair alone without straightening it. Parallelly, curly hair brands started picking up in the market. I remember at one point, if we had 20-25 reviews, 10-15 of those reviews were around curly hair. As a community, curly-haired people were so troubled, and still are, that when they find a solution, they genuinely want to share it.”