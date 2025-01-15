Man murders mother-in-law in Vadgaon

BELAGAVI: A youth allegedly murdered his mother-in-law over an argument over who would take care of his wife at Rayat Galli in Vadgaon in Shahapur police station limits in Belagavi on Tuesday morning. The victim was identified as Renuka Padmuki (43), a resident of Kalyan Nagar, Belagavi.
The accused, Shubham Datta Birje (24) of Rayat Galli, Belagavi, had married seven months ago. Police personnel from Shahapur station arrested three people, prime accused Shubham Birje, his mother Sujata Birje and father Datta Birje in connection with the case.
According to the preliminary investigation, S6hubham had married Renuka’s daughter and his wife was not keeping well for the past three days.
Shubham did not take care of his wife and the mother-in-law had to step in to provide treatment.
In connection with this, there was a heated exchange of words between both the families.
In a fit of rage, accused Shubham allegedly stabbed Renuka with a sharp knife, and she succumbed on the way to the hospital.
Shahapur police arrested the accused immediately after the incident and further investigation was taken up after a case was registered.