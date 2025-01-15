Man murders mother-in-law in Vadgaon

According to the preliminary investigation, S6hubham had married Renuka’s daughter and his wife was not keeping well for the past three days.

Shubham did not take care of his wife and the mother-in-law had to step in to provide treatment.

In connection with this, there was a heated exchange of words between both the families.

In a fit of rage, accused Shubham allegedly stabbed Renuka with a sharp knife, and she succumbed on the way to the hospital.

Shahapur police arrested the accused immediately after the incident and further investigation was taken up after a case was registered.