Mistaken for thief’s accomplice, guard’s hand chopped off

Meanwhile, the group mistook Vinay to be an accomplice of Chetan, and turned their attention towards the former, chopping off his left hand with a machete. The injured guard ran inside the factory and called his brother Thejas Gowda for help. He also dialled ‘112’ and informed the police about the incident,” said an officer, based on the victim’s statements.

Vinay was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital, from where he was shifted in an ambulance to the Victoria Hospital. Thejas filed a complaint in this regard on Friday. “The thief, Chetan, has been arrested. Of the accused who attacked Vinay, one of them has been taken into custody, and the search for the remaining accused continues,” the officer added.

The Harohalli police have registered a case of attempt to murder.