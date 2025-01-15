Mistaken for thief’s accomplice, guard’s hand chopped off

BENGALURU: A group of people, who caught a thief, chopped off the left hand of a 24-year-old security guard, mistaking him to be an accomplice of the thief. The incident took place in Harohalli industrial area.
The victim, identified as Vinay S, a resident of Belikothanur in Kanakapura of Ramanagara taluk, has been admitted in a hospital. Unfortunately, the hand, which was severed at the wrist, could not be re-attached to the rest of the arm, and doctors have suggested that he opt for prosthetics.
“The incident occurred around 10.30-10.40 pm on Thursday outside the Pyrodynamics company’s premises in the second phase of Harohalli industrial area. Vinay, who was in the office premises, heard somebody loudly calling out, ‘Thief! Thief!’ He came outside, assuming that there was a theft in the firm and found a group of men in a car beating the alleged thief, identified as Chetan, a resident of Magadi.
Meanwhile, the group mistook Vinay to be an accomplice of Chetan, and turned their attention towards the former, chopping off his left hand with a machete. The injured guard ran inside the factory and called his brother Thejas Gowda for help. He also dialled ‘112’ and informed the police about the incident,” said an officer, based on the victim’s statements.
Vinay was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital, from where he was shifted in an ambulance to the Victoria Hospital. Thejas filed a complaint in this regard on Friday. “The thief, Chetan, has been arrested. Of the accused who attacked Vinay, one of them has been taken into custody, and the search for the remaining accused continues,” the officer added.
The Harohalli police have registered a case of attempt to murder.