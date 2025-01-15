Tata IISc Medical School to come up on IISc campus

BENGALURU: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) on Tuesday signed an MoU with Tata Group to partner and set up Tata IISc Medical School, to help in healthcare education and research. The educational centre will come up on the IISc Bengaluru campus, for which the Tata Group has committed Rs 500 crore.

The school will be a centre of excellence aiming at catalysing a unique model of clinical research and medical education in India, by bringing basic science and engineering to bear on clinical science and practice. It will focus on a variety of specialities, including oncology, cardiology, neurology, nephrology, diabetes and metabolic disorders, infectious diseases, integrative medicine and public health, said a release here.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, said healthcare is one of India’s biggest challenges and also one of its greatest opportunities, given the scale at which technology is transforming everything, from diagnosis to care and community health.

“The institute will lay emphasis on cutting-edge research and global collaboration which will create a highly qualified cadre of physician-scientists trained in the latest approaches to modern medicine,” he added.

The Tata IISc Medical School will offer integrated MD-PhD and other dual degree programmes to create a new cadre of physician-scientists and medical technologists. Students will be trained simultaneously in the medical school as well as in science and engineering labs at IISc. It will also collaborate with renowned medical schools from across the world to enable students to acquire global expertise, knowledge and practices.