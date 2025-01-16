FIR against KSRTC driver for letting friend issue tickets

BENGALURU: After a video of a private person issuing tickets to passengers of a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus was shared widely on social media, the KSRTC has suspended the driver-cum-conductor concerned. An FIR has also been been registered against conductor Naveen TN and his friend Revanth Gowda for criminal breach of trust.

The incident took place on Kodihalli-Kanakapura Road in Ramanagara district on January 14. Naveen allowed his friend Revanth to use the electronic ticket machine (ETM) and collect fares from passengers. As the video of the incident went viral, senior officials of the bus corporation alerted the division control and an official filed a complaint with the jurisdictional Kodihalli police.

In the complaint, it was mentioned that Naveen cheated and caused financial loss besides damaging the reputation of the corporation. Taking cognisance, both Naveen and Revanth have been booked for criminal breach of trust and other charges.

Meanwhile, it is said that Revanth Gowda was working with KSRTC as a driver on contract for six months. Without realising the consequence, Naveen allowed his friend to use the ETM, which landed him in rouble, said a senior official of KSRTC.