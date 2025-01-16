From Valmiki ashram to anthill Lalbagh flower show to enthral Bengaluru from today

BENGALURU: The iconic flower show at the Lalbagh Botanical Garden organised ahead of the Republic Day will begin on January 16 (today). The 217th flower show is themed around Maharshi Valimiki and will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Nearly 5.5 lakh flowers will be used to create a replica of the hut in which the sage resided. Also, a 10-ft tall statue of Valmiki will be on display along with a replica of an anthill, in which he meditated. Also, a replica of the ashram of Valmiki will be recreated, evoking the setting at the Triveni confluence of the Tamasa, Sona, and Gandaki rivers in Chitwan National Park in Nepal.
At the entrance of the Glass House, exotic orchids such as dendrobium, vanda, mocara, and cattleya, and other flowers will welcome the visitors. Apart from the usual fruit and flower show, competitions on Ikebana, vegetable carving, bonsai, and Dutch flower arranging will be held, said an official.
Hundreds of kgs of chrysanthemums and 1.5 lakh Dutch roses have been used to make the anthill model.
The official said that resource persons, members of the Maharshi Valmiki Gurupeeth, Rajanahalli, and representatives and members of several other organisations have given their suggestions to design the flower show.
Various artworks depicting Panchavati as described in the Ramayana will be arranged behind the central display inside the Glass House. The artwork will be accompanied by pictorial representations of selected characters and events from the Ramayana with a brief explanation.
Paludarium—a specialized system that merges elements of an aquarium with terrestrial plant cultivation—will be installed around the Glass House, allowing visitors to view an array of tropical flora grown in an aquatic environment. This unique display highlights the beauty and adaptability of plant life in conditions that mimic both water and land ecosystems.
Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements are in place as over 10 lakh visitors are expected to visit the flower show. To address health emergencies, 38 first aid boxes and a mini-hospital with 3 paramedical teams have also been set up.
At a glance
Ticket price: Rs 80 per person on weekdays; Rs 100 on weekends
For children, Rs 30 per child on all days.
The entry for school children in uniform is free.
The show will be held between 10am and 6:30pm on all days