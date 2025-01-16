Techie, fruit vendor go on key hunt, clean out locked homes in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Slipping the house key under a pot, on in a shoe rack outside the front door, is leaving an open invitation to thieves. Cracking two separate cases, city police arrested two persons — a techie and a fruit vendor — for stealing valuables from locked houses. The modus operandi of the two thieves was similar: they did not enter the locked homes by force, but would search for the main door keys in shoe racks and flower pots.

The software engineer, K Murthy, a BCA degree holder and a resident of Bommanahalli, was working for an IT firm for two years. He then got addicted to online gambling and started losing all his earnings. He quit his job and started committing theft. Begur police, who arrested him, recovered Rs 18.53 lakh worth of stolen gold ornaments from him.

The accused is wanted in eight cases, of which six were reported in Begur police station limits and the remaining two in Surya City police limits. The accused would pledge the stolen ornaments with gold loan firms. Police recovered the ornaments from the firms where he had pledged them.

“The accused would dress well and go in search of locked houses. He would enter residential complexes on the pretext of searching for a house on rent. If he found a key inside a shoe rack or flower pot, he would enter and steal valuables, then lock the door and keep the keys in the same spot,” said an officer.