Two divert attention of bank customer, flee with Rs 4 lakh in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The KR Puram police have arrested two men for allegedly snatching a bag containing Rs 4 lakh in cash from the dashboard of a car by diverting the attention of the victim.

The accused, along with five of their associates, deflated the car tyre of the victim when he went inside a bank to withdraw money. When he came out, the accused helped him push the car to a nearby puncture shop. When the victim was busy fixing the tyre, the accused fled with the cash kept on the dashboard of the car.

The incident happened near TC Palya on November 29 last year. The victim, a resident of Devasandra in KR Puram, filed a police complaint. The police arrested the accused near the Bommanahalli gate on Budigere Road on December 11. The money has been recovered from their house.

The same accused had robbed a person in Kothanur on May 16. The accused had escaped after robbing the victim while he stepped out of the bank after taking his gold ornaments kept in the locker. The police are on the lookout for the other five gang members.