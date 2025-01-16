Why Bengaluru is the new Belgium

BENGALURU: In this fast-paced lifestyle, where everything feels like a rush, craft chocolates make you want to take it slow, enjoying every bar with contentment. So it’s not entirely surprising that Bengaluru has seen an increase in production and demand for craft chocolates. Made in small artisanal batches from selected cocoa beans from a single-origin farm, craft chocolates are known for distinctive flavour profiles, unique blends, high-quality ingredients, and minimally processed chocolate.
“In the chocolate industry, Bengaluru is called the Belgium of India. The significance of Belgium is that it is a known place for chocolate makers and a big manufacturing hub for a lot of chocolate companies,” shares Abhishek Singhania, the founder of Zoroy Luxury Chocolates. Luca Beltrami, a supplier of cocoa beans to Karnataka mentions, “Craft chocolate is an international movement that is finally finding its way in India.” Singhania adds, “Craft chocolate as a category is growing at about 30 per cent for us.”
As the demand for premium chocolate increases, Bengaluru is becoming prominent in the craft chocolate industry, with its diverse residents, appreciating cosmopolitan tastes and unique artisanal values. “People in the city are increasingly aware of the differences in chocolate quality and are keen to try craft chocolates for their distinct, complex flavours,” says Geetha R, the founder of Cocoameet homemade chocolate.
“As someone who strives for sustainability in my everyday life, even in small ways, choosing craft chocolate felt like a meaningful step. Knowing that these beans are ethically sourced, often directly from small-scale farmers, makes every bite feel a little less guilty. It’s a delicious way to support fair trade and enjoy the rich flavours that mass-produced chocolate simply can’t replicate,” shares Anjana Nair, a craft chocolate enthusiast.
Craft chocolates are a piece of art, as each batch is carefully crafted and made in small quantities, retaining its nutritional value with minimal processing. With very few ingredients like cocoa beans, sugar, and the occasional fruits, nuts, or spices for flavour, craft chocolates preserve natural antioxidants and nutrients found in cocoa, making them a healthy option. “The cocoa is fresh, so the taste of every bar is unique. We take entire nibs and grind them all. So the chocolate is rich, just as nature intended it to be,” says
Chenddyna Schae, founder and managing director of Jus’Trufs Chocolatiers Company.
The most exciting thing about craft chocolate is its wide variety of available flavours. With its emphasis on single-origin cocoa beans, the taste of each craft chocolate is often distinct, highlighting its terrain of origin. They are also infused with exotic spices, herbs, and fruits and are paired with ingredients like chilli, paprika, citrus, and even flowers to give sophisticated twists.
“Since it is a natural product, every batch will have its variations in taste and that makes it so interesting to work with. We make chocolates using jaggery, and palm sugar for better health. We also add superfoods to our chocolates,” shares Schae.
As craft chocolates are finding their way into more hearts and homes, they serve as a sweet reminder to indulge in eating something that you love–something unique, exotic and guilt-free.