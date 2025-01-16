Why Bengaluru is the new Belgium

“As someone who strives for sustainability in my everyday life, even in small ways, choosing craft chocolate felt like a meaningful step. Knowing that these beans are ethically sourced, often directly from small-scale farmers, makes every bite feel a little less guilty. It’s a delicious way to support fair trade and enjoy the rich flavours that mass-produced chocolate simply can’t replicate,” shares Anjana Nair, a craft chocolate enthusiast.

Craft chocolates are a piece of art, as each batch is carefully crafted and made in small quantities, retaining its nutritional value with minimal processing. With very few ingredients like cocoa beans, sugar, and the occasional fruits, nuts, or spices for flavour, craft chocolates preserve natural antioxidants and nutrients found in cocoa, making them a healthy option. “The cocoa is fresh, so the taste of every bar is unique. We take entire nibs and grind them all. So the chocolate is rich, just as nature intended it to be,” says

Chenddyna Schae, founder and managing director of Jus’Trufs Chocolatiers Company.

The most exciting thing about craft chocolate is its wide variety of available flavours. With its emphasis on single-origin cocoa beans, the taste of each craft chocolate is often distinct, highlighting its terrain of origin. They are also infused with exotic spices, herbs, and fruits and are paired with ingredients like chilli, paprika, citrus, and even flowers to give sophisticated twists.

“Since it is a natural product, every batch will have its variations in taste and that makes it so interesting to work with. We make chocolates using jaggery, and palm sugar for better health. We also add superfoods to our chocolates,” shares Schae.

As craft chocolates are finding their way into more hearts and homes, they serve as a sweet reminder to indulge in eating something that you love–something unique, exotic and guilt-free.