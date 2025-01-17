Upa Lokayukta finds zero accountability in BBMP revenue offices

BENGALURU: Upa Lokayukta Justice KN Phaneendra, who made a surprise visit to the offices of executive engineers and assistant revenue officers of BBMP on Thursday, expressed anger that the offices are not in order, and there is no accountability, leading to a disaster in the BBMP administration.

He was speaking to the media after visiting the offices of the Assistant Revenue Officer (ARO), Gandhi Nagar sub-division, Executive Engineer, Shivajinagar division, ARO, Govindarajanagar sub-division and ARO, Vasanth Nagar sub-division of BBMP.

Justice Phaneendra said the authorities in these offices did not maintain attendance register, movement register and cash declaration register, and were not in a position to give a proper reason on why the registers were not maintained, though it is mandatory.

Strangely, even the attendance of two workers hired on outsourcing basis is also not maintained, and they were also not in the office. It is doubtful whether they have been hired or only salary is being drawn in their name, he said.

The Upa Lokayukta said revenue officers are not even trying to prevent unauthorised constructions in the city. When checked, officials said they were bringing illegal constructions to the notice of the assistant engineer, who in turn brought it to the notice of the chief engineer, who prepared an estimation and invited tenders for the demolition of such buildings.

But when asked how many such proposals have been submitted and executed, he said no data was available. He also said there was no vigil on the functioning of Palike officials, so they are not exhibiting accountability.

Therefore, as part of the massive drive already launched to check numerous complaints against BBMP officials, surprise visits are being made. Once after the completion of the visits, a report will be drawn and sent to the state government for disciplinary action against errant officials for dereliction of duty, he said.