Bengaluru train coaches to be cleaned five times a day following complaints

BENGALURU: Following recurring complaints by passengers about rodents and cockroaches found inside coaches, the Bengaluru Railway Division will be paying extra attention to redress the issue. The cleaning of coaches, an activity done three times a day by contracted staff, will soon be done five times a day, said a senior railway official.

The complaints are generally received online and the lack of sufficient hygiene inside coaches is a complaint often cited by passengers. “This was found to be a genuine complaint and we are taking steps to ensure a more cleaner atmosphere inside coaches,”he said.

“To ensure strict compliance, the contracted housekeeping staff have been asked to take photos after every cleaning session is completed and send them to officials. A special app is being developed by the Railway Ministry for this purpose and the upload will be done with it later,”he said.

These steps are being carried out only in long-distance trains which are operated by the Bengaluru Division, the official added.

Another official said, “There are more than 30 trains which originate in our Division. All the cleaning work done by them is kept track of by the Coaching depot staff. Five concerns have been given the contract for housekeeping on different trains and they will all go in for enhanced cleaning soon.”

To redress complaints pertaining to linen and pillows, the Division has placed orders for Biodegradable packets. “They were in short supply for some time. If the bedding is placed inside a packet and handed over, passengers psychologically feel they are cleaner. It will be done as soon as we receive the packets”another official said.

Automobile market booming

The Satellite Goods Terminal at Whitefield, from where automobiles are dispatched to North India, is being upgraded. The tracks presently run to only 150 metres and so only a few coaches of one rake can be checked at a given time. “An additional 150 metres extension is made so that the entire rake can be placed on the tracks and checked. This will enable us to despatch 2 rakes per day instead of one as of now,” said an official. Expansion is also being planned at KSR Bengaluru City or Yesvantpur so that three NMG rakes (automobile auto carriers) can be despatched per day from these stations thereby boosting non-fare revenue for the Division through extra business.