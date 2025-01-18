It is You: Where action speaks louder than words

BENGALURU: Imagine a world where silence speaks louder than words or where musical instruments create a space to unfold a story that strives to speak for itself. It is You, the brainchild of Vivek Vijayakumaran and Pangambam Tyson Meitei, by Our Theatre Collective is one such experience that promises to bring unconventional storytelling to centre stage.

This two-person, no-dialogue play is set to premiere at Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar, on Jan 31 – inviting art lovers to experience theatre that is beyond the ordinary – where music and silence culminate to speak volumes.

Around two years ago, Vijayakumaran had a calling to respond to the religious intolerance that was stirring up the nation and making headlines. The image struck him and later concluded in the birth of this play after a two-year development phase of creative exploration.

With several challenges and financial troubles along the way, Vijayakumaran engaged in multiple readings, disagreements, and presentations with people from different religious backgrounds to shape the play to the point of a premiere. “For me, it’s a creative impulse that makes me work, it is not dependent on the funding, otherwise the creative energy goes off,” mentions Vijayakumaran.

The turning point was a transformative six-day workshop led by Prabath Bhaskaran, a renowned theatre performer. Bhaskaran shared a tribal song about interdependency through perspectives of different parts of a tree, that answered many questions Vijayakumaran had in mind and finally pushed him to move further with the project.