Metro fare likely to go up by 43 per cent in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Namma Metro will hike its fare by nearly 43%, according to sources. There will be a 5% discount on this fare during non-peak hours if commuters use Metro travel cards. Presently, the minimum fare is Rs 10 and maximum Rs 60 with travel card users having a 5% discount on it.

BMRCL managing director M Maheshwar Rao made a presentation on the recommendations of the fare fixation committee on Friday. On details pertaining to fare revision, Metro officials insisted that they will be made public on Saturday. Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan said, “I think Metro fare is going to be increased by 45%.”

Asked if the hike was too steep, a source justified it saying, “The hike comes after eight years. Our network has expanded and operational costs have increased. The committee’s recommendations are binding.” The previous hike of 10 to 15% was done on June 18, 2017.

Another source said, “This hike will be applicable only for tokens because those who do not travel during peak hours stand to gain another 5% off on it.”

There will not be a hike in the basic fare and the minimum fare will remain Rs 10, said an official.