Metro fare likely to go up by 43 per cent in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Namma Metro will hike its fare by nearly 43%, according to sources. There will be a 5% discount on this fare during non-peak hours if commuters use Metro travel cards. Presently, the minimum fare is Rs 10 and maximum Rs 60 with travel card users having a 5% discount on it.
BMRCL managing director M Maheshwar Rao made a presentation on the recommendations of the fare fixation committee on Friday. On details pertaining to fare revision, Metro officials insisted that they will be made public on Saturday. Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan said, “I think Metro fare is going to be increased by 45%.”
Asked if the hike was too steep, a source justified it saying, “The hike comes after eight years. Our network has expanded and operational costs have increased. The committee’s recommendations are binding.” The previous hike of 10 to 15% was done on June 18, 2017.
Another source said, “This hike will be applicable only for tokens because those who do not travel during peak hours stand to gain another 5% off on it.”
There will not be a hike in the basic fare and the minimum fare will remain Rs 10, said an official.
Disappointed by BMRCL’s decision, says MP Mohan
In a post on X, Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan said, “Disappointed by BMRCL’s decision to impose a 45% hike, ignoring my appeal to reconsider. Overcrowding in Metro has caused door malfunctions and disputes among passengers, this is unacceptable.
BMRCL must prioritise adding metro coaches, expediting delayed lines and improving operational efficiency. It must also enhance security, streamline entry and exit, and improve parking, queue systems and last mile connectivity for a better commute. Hiking fares without fixing these issues forces people to use private vehicles, worsening congestion. BMRCL must rethink its priorities.”
Retired Madras High Court judge Justice R Tharani led the three-member committee, which recommended fare hike. Satyendra Pal Singh, additional secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and EV Ramana Reddy, former additional chief secretary, Karnataka, are the other members. The committee studied Metro fares in Hongkong, Singapore and New Delhi and also considered public opinion before recommending the hike.