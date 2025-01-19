Auto driver held for looting passenger’s residence in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old auto driver was arrested by the Kamakshipalya police for committing theft at a passenger’s house.

The accused has been identified as Karthik Kumar alias Tattoo Karthik, a resident of Byatarayanadoddi in Jigani.

The complainant had booked an auto to Satellite bus stand on Mysuru Road, from his house on 12th Main, Vrushabavathinagar, in Kamakshipalya police station limits. The accused, who came to pick the complainant saw the latter keep the house keys next to a window. After dropping the passenger, Karthik returned to the former’s house and stole Rs 1.7 lakh in cash, 138 grams of gold, along with other valuables, worth around Rs 8 lakh, by gaining access inside using the key. He then kept the key back near the window and left the place.

A complaint was filed on January 7 and the accused was arrested the next day. The police scanned CCTV footage from the vicinity, which pointed at Karthik.