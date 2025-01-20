BDA demolition: ‘Encroachers’ went by owner’s word, suffer losses

In the three-day drive, from January 16 to 18, BDA demolished 50 granite factories, 200 sheds including ‘labour sheds’, bakeries and various shops dotting the 1-km stretch on the Main Arterial Road (MAR) in Machohalli area of the layout. These encroachments go back eight to 10 years. Costly equipment to cut granite slabs and granite sheets were among the items demolished.

Though the factory and shop owners were given a seven-day notice prior to the demolition after the high court gave the BDA the nod to go ahead with land acquisition, the occupants and their owners continued business as usual, believing they would not be removed.

A senior BDA official part of many such drives, told TNIE, “It was a terrible human tragedy unfolding during the last three days with many factory owners in tears watching their investment in the building and equipment crushed with bulldozers.

They were completely misled by Puttaraju, owner of an entire stretch extending to 16 acres on which these constructions had come up. The final notification to acquire the land was issued by BDA in 2015. The landlord later approached the court and got a stay.” However, he had been renting out parcels of land on the property to individuals and charging them commercial rent.