Bengaluru Metro service disrupted on Green Line after man attempts suicide

BENGALURU: Metro services were disrupted for 25 minutes on the Green Line on Monday morning after a 49-year-old former Air Force employee jumped onto the railway tracks at Jalahalli metro station in the face of an approaching train. Smart action by women guards on Platform 2 in stopping the train immediately through emergency systems saved the man’s life. He did not sustain any major injury, according to initial information received.

Anil Kumar Pandey, a native of Bihar, jumped on the tracks at 10.25 am when a train coming from Silk Institute was heading towards Madavara, said an official release from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

A source said, “Two women guards at the station sprang into action as soon as they witnessed his action. A Home Guard on the platform pressed the Emergency Stop Plunger (ESP) switch located on the platform. She broke the glass window and activated it. This switch results in complete emergency brakes applied for the train by using the signalling system.”

Simultaneously, another woman private security guard pressed the Emergency Trip System (ETS) and this which stopped the traction (power supply) to the train completely, he said.

“After the train came to a halt, BMRCL staff rushed and pulled the man out of the tracks,” he added

Pandey is said to be unemployed presently. The reason for his bid to commit suicide is not yet known.

From 10.25 am up to 10.50 am, BMRCL operated short loop trains which ran between Yesvantpur and Silk Institute. Normal train services were restored on the Green Line after that.

Jalahalli police will book a case against Pandey for his suicide bid, another source said.