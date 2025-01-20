IISc researchers unhappy with Tom-Tom index

BENGALURU: The researchers from IISc, Bengaluru, are unhappy with the method in which the Netherlands-based Tom-Tom index study is done on the traffic congestion in Indian cities, especially Bengaluru.

In the report - Research in Transportation Business and Management Examining the Tom-Tom Traffic Congestion Index – Is it worth the hype or making cities more car-dependent and unsustainable? - the experts said it is following European standards in calculation and not what common Indians use.