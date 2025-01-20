Need law against caste discrimination: Activists

The proposed ‘Rohith Act’ aims to address these issues, and ensure equitable access to education for marginalised communities.

Radhika Vemula, Rohith’s mother and an anti-caste activist, was the keynote speaker at the convention. Recalling her son as a sharp young man, she said, “Dalit students are institutionally discriminated against at every step of their education.

I do not want any other mother to go through the pain I have endured. This fight is not just for justice, but to build anti-caste consciousness.” She also expressed solidarity with Professor Gopal Das of IIM Bangalore, who is currently fighting caste discrimination at his institute.

Mavalli Shankar, leader of Dalit Sangharsha Samiti (Ambedkar Vaada), criticised the Union Government, stating that it remains indifferent to struggles for basic rights.