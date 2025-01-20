Partial flight disruptions at Bengaluru airport from February 5 to 14 due to closure of air space for Aero India

BENGALURU: Operation of commercial flights will be partially disrupted at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) from February 5 to February 14 due to the upcoming Aero India 2025 event in the City, said sources.

The air space in Bengaluru airport will be shut down for a total of 47 hours during this period in the morning and afternoon with an average closure period of three hours.

The 15th edition of Aero India, Asia’s largest military aviation exhibition, will be held from February 10 to 14 at the Air Force Station at Yelahanka.

The inauguration ceremony for the event, the rehearsals and the Air Display show in the skies are the reasons KIA will be closed as it is in close proximity to Yelahanka.

According to the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued internally and shared by sources at the airport, these are the periods when the air space will be closed:

February 5, 6, 7 & 8 - From 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm.

Feb 9 - From 9 am to 12 noon.

Feb 10 - From 9 am to 12 noon, 2 pm to 4 pm.

Feb 11, 12 - From 12 noon to 3 pm.

Feb 13 & 14 - From 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm.

A source of the Airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited said they will come out with a release shortly.