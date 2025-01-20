Proceeds from art sale to fund training

“Art should speak to every heart, not just a privileged few,” PS Kumar, Chairman of Karnataka Lalithakala Academy, said. This philosophy should follow every artwork and guide this exhibition too, offering high-quality selected artworks at prices that make art accessible to people from all walks of life.

The paintings, made by artists during their workshops conducted by Karnataka Lalithakala Academy, showcase a variety of styles and mediums, from vibrant oil paintings to intricate watercolours.

Each artwork captures the essence of Karnataka’s landscapes, culture, apart from contemporary themes, offering different stories that will inspire any space. For years, art has been confined to elite galleries, leaving many disconnected from its beauty.

This exhibition, featuring artworks across seven galleries of Chitrakala Parishath, seeks to change that by breaking down barriers and making art a shared treasure, Kumar said.