65 ‘Ozone Urbana’ flats double sold, owners helpless

Bipul Bhattacharya, a buyer, told TNIE, “I bought a 2BHK flat in ‘Avenue’ block for Rs 87 lakh in 2017, of which Rs 68 lakh was a bank loan. Just 55% of the work is completed, and was stopped in 2018. Ozone Group had inadvertently sent home buyers a mail, in which the fact that 65 units had been re-sold was mentioned. Many are still paying EMIs for their home loans.”

Another house owner, on condition of anonymity, said, “I bought three 3BHK flats at Ozone Urbana in 2014 for Rs 70 lakh, Rs 80 lakh and Rs 1.3 crore. I have already paid in full for two of them and Rs 60 lakh for the Rs 1.3 crore flat. In 2024, I learnt that the flats I had paid for in full have been sold for over Rs 1.2 crore each – one to a senior citizen couple and another to one of their vendors to whom they owe dues. I confronted them and they acknowledged it, and suggested I take a new flat in exchange for them.”

Nearly 200 owners have occupied their flats here, though there is no Occupancy Certificate, permanent electricity or water connection, he added.