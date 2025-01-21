Karnataka govt notification on retiring IPS officers creates a stir

BENGALURU: A government notification to senior Indian Police Service officer and Director General of Police (DGP), Prisons & Correctional Services, Malini Krishnamurthy, and Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ballari, BS Lokesh Kumar to submit their application for pension, gratuity etc has reportedly created confusion among the IPS cadre in the state.
According to informed sources, who didn’t wish to be named, there are three IPS officers including Head of Police Force (HoPF), Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) Alok Mohan, who are scheduled to superannuate this year. “But why was the DPAR notification dated July 10, 2024, issued only to these two IPS officers?” asked sources on condition of anonymity.
Mohan was appointed DG&IGP in May 2023 after his predecessor Praveen Sood was appointed Director, CBI. The former’s appointment was, however, regularised in August that year. All three -- Mohan of 1987 batch, Krishnamurthy of 1993 batch and Kumar of 2005 batch of IPS -- are superannuating this year. As per the civil list, Mohan and Kumar are scheduled to retire on April 30, and Krishnamurthy on July 31.
As per the All India Service (AIS) (DCRB) Rules, 1958, the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR) issues a notification almost a year in advance to Class One officers retiring in the next year, to submit their applications for pension, gratuity, commutation of pension, group insurance, among other benefits to the DPAR, six months before the retirement date. This enables the department to send a ‘No Dues Certificate’ to the principal accountant general, Karnataka, for authorising pensioner benefits at an appropriate time.