Karnataka govt notification on retiring IPS officers creates a stir

BENGALURU: A government notification to senior Indian Police Service officer and Director General of Police (DGP), Prisons & Correctional Services, Malini Krishnamurthy, and Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ballari, BS Lokesh Kumar to submit their application for pension, gratuity etc has reportedly created confusion among the IPS cadre in the state.

According to informed sources, who didn’t wish to be named, there are three IPS officers including Head of Police Force (HoPF), Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) Alok Mohan, who are scheduled to superannuate this year. “But why was the DPAR notification dated July 10, 2024, issued only to these two IPS officers?” asked sources on condition of anonymity.