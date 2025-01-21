Khandre launches KSPCB online meeting module

BENGALURU: Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Monday launched an online meeting module as part of comprehensive and simple faceless services offered by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

A committee comprising Debabratha Das, Director, International Institute of Information Technology, Chandrashekhar Ramanathan, Professor and Dean, IITB, and officials from the forest department and Karnataka State Remote Sensing Applications Centre developed the module.

“This online module will ensure transparency in the functioning of KSPCB officials. It will also speed up the process of clearing applications. They will be cleared within 30 days. The module will also help improve the functioning of the Extended Green None (XGN) software and applicants can download consent and authorisations,” he said.

On the HMT land case, Khandre said it is scheduled for hearing in the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The apex court will be informed about the decision taken at the recent cabinet meeting and the reply to a show cause notice filed by four IFS officers.