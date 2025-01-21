Three men on bike crash,rifle misfires, injures one

The victim, Lingaraju alias Paapa, is a resident of Aralepet in Magadi Town. The incident occurred at Kalya between TC Palya and Subba Shastry Palya Road early on Sunday morning. Lingaraju, a driver, had gone to his friend Muralidhar’s house. The two then picked up another friend, Karthik, and decided to go hunting. Muralidhar had borrowed the gun from his friend, Muniranganna.

Karthik rode the bike, Lingaraju sat in the middle and Muralidhar at last. When the bike skidded, the misfired bullet hit Lingaraju’s left leg. “The leg was badly injured. He underwent a surgery and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city. He is out of danger. His brother, 34-year-old Jeevan Kumar, has filed a complaint.

An FIR has been registered against Karthik, Lingaraju, Muralidhar and Muniranganna. Karthik and Muralidhar have been arrested. Search is on for Muniranganna, who handed over the weapon illegally. Lingaraju will be taken into custody after his treatment. We are checking if Muniranganna had a licence for the gun and the purpose for possessing the gun,” said an officer.

The Magadi police of Ramanagara district registered a case under the Arms Act and causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others (BNS 125(a)). Further investigations are on.