A Baroque Odyssey

BENGALURU: A heroic Trojan prince is driven by storms to the shores of a kingdom governed by a beautiful queen. What ensues is a love story for the ages, but what is a good love story without sinister forces conspiring to keep the lovers apart? This is Dido and Aeneas, a tragedy told and retold for centuries, as oral narratives, plays, movies, and also as a baroque opera that will be performed this Friday at The Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.
“This is a story about love, betrayal, death – it’s a very passionate and timeless drama,” says Jonas Olsson, the conductor and founder of Bangalore Men and Capella Bangalore, two city-based a capella groups who will be performing the opera alongside several Swedish musicians and dancers from the Lewis foundation of classical ballet.
Recalling his favourite moment, one of heightened emotion and drama, Olsson says, “In the concluding movement, ‘Dido’s Lament’, Dido has driven away her lover and is preparing to end her life. I think it really describes the complexity of us humans so well – that sometimes, pride, grief or something else, prohibits us from making the right decisions. It’s a beautifully gripping and touching moment in the opera.”
The English language opera, a little over an hour long, was composed by English composer Henry Purcell back in the 1600-s. Olsson and the crew have tried to stay true to its spirit. “My approach for the choirs has been to try and make sure that we produce a sound that is very true to the intentions of the composer – to have a slender and rich sound in the singing,” explains Olsson.
Despite staying true to the musical spirit of the opera, the creators have added an Indian touch to the look of the production, “We will wear traditional Indian costumes – some more elaborate and some more plain, depending on the character. So Dido, [played by Swedish singer Maria Forsström] will wear a saree or lehenga, Aeneas will wear a sherwani, and the choir will wear kurta-pajama,” says Olsson.
An opera, let alone a baroque opera, is not a common sight in Bengaluru, but Olsson hopes Bengalureans will approach the show with an open mind. “I hope they receive the performance with curiosity, enthusiasm, and also with an urge to learn something.
It’s been very important for me through the years that not only should we create an enjoyable musical experience but also trigger learning and curiosity. If maybe just two or three people go home after the performance and look up baroque opera, then we would have come a really long way,” he says.
(The concert is on Jan 24, 7pm onwards, at BIC, Domlur. Entry is free )