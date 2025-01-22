A Baroque Odyssey

The English language opera, a little over an hour long, was composed by English composer Henry Purcell back in the 1600-s. Olsson and the crew have tried to stay true to its spirit. “My approach for the choirs has been to try and make sure that we produce a sound that is very true to the intentions of the composer – to have a slender and rich sound in the singing,” explains Olsson.

Despite staying true to the musical spirit of the opera, the creators have added an Indian touch to the look of the production, “We will wear traditional Indian costumes – some more elaborate and some more plain, depending on the character. So Dido, [played by Swedish singer Maria Forsström] will wear a saree or lehenga, Aeneas will wear a sherwani, and the choir will wear kurta-pajama,” says Olsson.

An opera, let alone a baroque opera, is not a common sight in Bengaluru, but Olsson hopes Bengalureans will approach the show with an open mind. “I hope they receive the performance with curiosity, enthusiasm, and also with an urge to learn something.

It’s been very important for me through the years that not only should we create an enjoyable musical experience but also trigger learning and curiosity. If maybe just two or three people go home after the performance and look up baroque opera, then we would have come a really long way,” he says.

(The concert is on Jan 24, 7pm onwards, at BIC, Domlur. Entry is free )