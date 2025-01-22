BBMP takes steps to increase Namma Clinic footfall

BENGALURU: After lack of patronage from Bengalureans for the Namma Clinics, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has taken multiple measures to increase the footfall of visitors to the clinic. Doctors of the clinics along with the BBMP men on the ground are visiting parks, schools, colleges and public places in their respective wards and BBMP zones, and are creating awareness about the free treatment offered at Namma Clinics.

They aim to pull at least 100 people per clinic every day in the coming days. There are 225 BBMP wards and every ward has a Namma Clinic.

Speaking to TNIE, BBMP Special Commissioner Health and Animal Husbandry Suralkar Vikas said, “On average, Namma Clinics are witnessing a footfall of 30-40 people per day. With an intention to increase the number of footfalls to the clinics, we have taken a slew of measures.”

“Ever since the clinics started functioning, there were complaints about shortage of doctors and equipment. However, we have addressed all the major complaints and there is no shortage of doctors now,” Suralkar Vikas said.

“Doctors are the face of the clinics. They are creating awareness about Namma Clinics on the ground. They hold quiz competitions at schools and colleges and screen short movies to create awareness about diseases and how to prevent them. They visit public areas in their limits and talk to people about various diseases and treatments, and conduct street plays. Mobile vehicles are doing their rounds in the wards making announcements about the services offered by the clinic. Pamphlets are distributed to the people,” he said.

He said that the awareness campaigns that started in December will continue and go on till March until people are familiarised about the clinics and derive the benefit out of the free clinics. Suralkar said that in the coming weeks, they are aiming to reach to 100 visitors per clinic per day.