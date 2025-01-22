Bengaluru couple booked for burning daughter's body after suicide fails to report incident to cops

BENGALURU: A couple has landed in trouble for burning the body of their minor daughter, who died by suicide, without reporting the matter to the police.

The victim, Dhrithi G, was a resident of Basevanahalli in Solur of Magadi taluk. She had died by suicide between 4 pm and 5 pm on Saturday when her parents were not home. Her father Gangadharaiah, an agriculturist, and mother, had gone shopping for the wedding of a relative.

Drithi, who was studying PU I came home from college around 3.30 pm. She called her father asking for the keys and collected it from the neighbour’s house. When her parents returned at 5 pm, they did not get any response from her as the doors were locked from inside. They then saw her hanging inside a room.

“The victim was their only daughter. Since she had exams, her parents refused to take her shopping. They did not want the body to be sent for post-mortem thinking that the body would be cut into pieces. They had burnt the body in their agricultural field on Sunday morning. Head Constable Nagaraju of Kudur police station, who had gone to Basevanahalli on rounds, found out about the incident. He then reported it to his seniors. A complaint was registered in the evening. The parents are not yet arrested as they have certain rituals to complete,” said the police.

The victim was upset after her parents did not take her for shopping for her cousin’s wedding and hence took the extreme step. The couple has been booked for not giving information to a public servant under section 211 of BNS.