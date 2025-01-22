Bengaluru: SMVT station to open ticket booking office

BENGALURU: To decongest Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT), the Bangalore Railway Division will open a massive ticketing office adjacent to the existing concourse area. This will not be air-conditioned like the fully air-conditioned station, and will have a seating capacity for 500 people.

At present, the station handles 77 trains on an average, including daily, weekly and biweekly ones. Many long-distance trains, particularly those heading to the East and North East operate from here. The footfall averages between 35,000 and 40,000 per day.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Administration, Parikshith Mohanpuria told TNIE, “Now, anyone can enter the terminal area to book tickets. This is congesting the space. With patronage increasing here with every passing day, we need to make it comfortable for passengers. Hence, we have decided to open a new ticketing office where reserved, general and platform tickets can be booked.” The work has been sanctioned and the tendering process is on. “Work will begin shortly. It will be convenient for the public to book tickets here,” he added.