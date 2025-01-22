Honouring a First Lady

In celebration of Michelle Obama’s 61st birthday, Audible has curated a list of her most impactful audiobooks and films that continue to inspire and empower audiences globally.

This list honours her enduring contribution to culture, activism, and the art of storytelling, offering invaluable insights that challenge us to reflect, grow, and live with purpose. Some notable entries are:

Becoming

Winner of numerous accolades, including the British Book Awards’ ‘Audiobook of the Year’ and a Grammy for ‘Best Spoken Word Album’, this deeply personal reflection chronicles Obama’s journey from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her time in the White House.

The Light We Carry

This is the inspiring follow-up to the critically acclaimed, multi-million #1 bestselling memoir Becoming. In The Light We Carry, former First Lady Michelle Obama shares practical wisdom and personal reflections on staying hopeful in an uncertain world. She explores key questions many of us face: how to build lasting relationships, find strength in differences, and navigate life’s challenges.

The Light Podcast

Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast goes beyond the book, offering exclusive personal stories and insights from her and her friends, as a part of the tour for her book, The Light We Carry. Together they explore themes from the book, including building meaningful relationships, navigating race and gender, overcoming obstacles, and lighting the way for others to unlock potential.