Migrant malaise

BENGALURU: It is in the nature of Indian cities to be more alike than not. When the shimmers and spectacles of culture are put aside, infrastructurally and socioeconomically, the Indian metropolis is a formulaic, concrete Goliath, whose living contexts stand fundamentally opposed to the Davids trying to etch a space of safety.

Amongst many related vectors, Srikar Raghavan’s recently released book – Rama Bhima Soma (Context; Rs 595) – talks about the migrant Bengali population in Whitefield, and the systemic oppression they face at the hands of corporations, to whom they exist as mere incidentals of of operation at best, and collateral damage at worst.

An excerpt of the book, whose primary focus lies on the aforementioned migrant Bengali population, paints a grim reality of the underbelly of the city, wherein a paradox ensues due to Whitefield’s perceptible distance from Bengaluru’s heart. “These migrant workers eke out an existence by bringing the garbage of the city into their very homes, to be cleaned and segregated by hand.

The refuse of the metropolis travels to many of these settlements across the city’s outskirts, on agonisingly pedalled cycle rickshaws, or in a fury of autos, vans, trucks and other assorted modes of transportation. They are paid no fixed salary, and must subsist only on the money they make from turning over the junk, which is abysmally low: anywhere between Rs 3 and Rs 10 per kilo of segregated waste.”

While the ambit of this particular excerpt zones in on the migrant Bengali population in the city, Raghavan duly mentions that the larger issue at play here has to do less with the particular ethnicity itself, and more with the intersection of immigrant labour and caste: