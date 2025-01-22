‘Prioritise Right To Education over establishment of research centres’ says experts

BENGALURU: With the Union and State budgets fast approaching, experts stress the need for the government to prioritise education funding.

Educationists suggest that instead of allocating resources to establish a research centre at Bangalore University (BU) to honour the contributions of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, funds should be used towards fully implementing the Right to Education (RTE) Act, a policy implemented in 2010 during Dr Singh’s tenure as Prime Minister.

Experts also demand that the government roll out schemes to incentivise education at the secondary level, to bridge dropout rates between Class 8 and 9. Recalling then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s speech, Professor Niranjanaradhya said that Dr Singh had expressed his vision, stating, “I want every Indian child to be touched by the light of education.”