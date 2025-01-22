Return of Trump mama

BENGALURU: He is back. The orange haired messiah of millions, a highly divisive figure for an equal number of people. Donald Trump has returned as President of The United States – often abbreviated as POTUS. Personally, I have always felt the acronym POTUS doesn’t do justice to the power of the POTUS.

POTUS sounds like a vegetable you can fry and eat, that grows under the ground, unlike its prettier cousin – the lotus. However, half the people I know on social media are of the opinion that the return of Donald Trump is the worst thing to happen – a veritable death of democracy as it exists in the US.

The other half of my social contacts are mighty pleased, celebrating the moment as the greatest thing to have happened since the invention of Britannia Jim-Jam. The funny thing is that people on both sides of the argument are EXTREMELY sure of their opinions.

These are friends who take 35 minutes to decide a restaurant to order from. They were all mostly apolitical all their lives, but their recent opinions are firm and unwavering. I don’t know as I grow older, I find myself less and less assured of my own opinions.

Among friends and family, there is a strange kind of fear that has crept in. Cousins in the US are scared, and the younger ones aspiring to go ‘abroad’ have begun looking for entrepreneurial opportunities in the country itself. The older generation seems the most afraid. Ironically, these were the most fiercely patriotic people I know.