Sealed metrology offices opened, cash found in envelope in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: An envelope from “YRS Fuel Park (HP fuel outlet), Hennur-Bagalur Road, Kannur,” containing Rs 21,000 was found at the office of K Seema Magi, assistant controller, First Circle, Legal Metrology Department, Ali Askar Road, during a raid by the Lokayukta Police on Tuesday.

This was among the13 offices at Maapana Soudha, the administrative block of the Legal Metrology department, sealed on Monday evening when they were found locked during a visit by 40 teams under Lokayukta Justice BS Patil and Upa Lokayuktas Justice KN Phaneendra and Justice B Veerappa, following several complaints against the officials there.

The teams waited till evening for the officials to arrive. But when nobody turned up, the Lokayukta ordered to seal the offices of the joint controller, six assistant controllers and six inspectors. These officials were directed to appear before the Lokayukta with written explanations.

Accordingly, the sealed offices were opened on Tuesday in the presence of the officials concerned and a search was conducted. The envelope containing cash was found in the office of Seema Magi. The officials, who did not report for work on Monday, appeared before the Lokayukta and Upa Lokayuktas on Tuesday and gave explanations on why their offices were locked. But their replies, according to sources, were not satisfactory.

In a statement, the Lokayukta stated that an investigation has been launched into cash found in the office. The officials and other staffers had not marked their attendance. A few officials, who had marked their attendance, were not present in their offices.

During the search, it was found that the officials did not maintain registers regarding their movement and cash transactions, which are mandatory in government offices.