3, 2, 1… Say Cheese!

BENGALURU: In an era of selfies and instant uploads, walking around buzzing spots of Bengaluru like Church Street will give you a refreshing experience. Fondly held in the hands of every other person will be a photo strip, captured in minutes. Searching for its source will stop you in a long queue in front of a few photobooths, alluring people to preserve precious moments in physical forms – something smartphones cannot do instantly.

Sitting inside a cosy booth in a small space by yourself or with your loved one(s), the process is simple yet fun. Following four instructions, the customers have a brief window of a few seconds between each shot. But what pose will the person next to you strike? Will you be silly or perfectly timed? This unpredictability and anticipation of the outcome make this experience a surprisingly eventful token of time. Before receiving the prints, one can also customise them according to preference, making the journey extra special.