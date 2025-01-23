Aero India: No meat ban around Yelahanka, claim hoteliers

BENGALURU: After backlash from hoteliers against Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) order of shutting down hotels and outlets serving non-vegetarian food for 26 days ahead of Aero India 2025, Bangalore Hotels Association claimed that BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has withdrawn the order.

While there was no official ban withdrawal order issued from the BBMP on Wednesday, sources in the Palike said their request is under consideration and no official decision has been taken on revoking the ban.

The air show is set to be held at Air Force Station at Yelahanka from February 10 to 14 and as a regular practice, a ban on meat is enforced in areas around the venue to prevent bird strikes, as discarded meat and food waste will attract scavenger birds that pose a serious threat for aircraft operations.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the association urged Girinath to revoke the order, highlighting that the closure of over 5,000 hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars in Yelahanka from January 23 to February 17 would significantly impact the public.

President of the Bangalore Hotels Association PC Rao said Girinath withdrew the closure order after their appeal.