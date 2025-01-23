Call it magic

BENGALURU: Ever since the Coldplay concert happened in Mumbai, life hasn’t been the same for Bengaluru-based software engineer Nihar Chitnis. Among the massive crowd of around 70,000 people in the concert that happened at DY Patil Stadium, Chitnis was invited by lead-singer Chris Martin to sing along with him on stage. While the viral video of him with Martin is making waves on social media, he is still busy cherishing the once-in-a-lifetime moment he had.

Chitnis, an ardent Coldplay fan, visited the concert in a custom-made jacket and a placard that said, ‘Chris can we sing ‘Magic’ together, please’ with little hope. “I did not have hope that he would still call me on the stage but once he read my poster completely, he was like, ‘Why don’t you come on the stage and let’s sing it together’; after that I was completely in shock,” explains Chitnis about his surreal moment.

Like any other Coldplay fan, he did his homework before attending the event. He analysed what type of posters generally Chris calls up on stage, noticed his one act where he sings with one of the fans in the audience, and carefully chose his favourite one among them and created a poster. “I think mine was the last poster he read that day and while reading, he also said that this was the first poster he saw and I think it is why he started circling back to me while reading,” he adds.