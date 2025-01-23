ICAR workshop in Bengaluru highlights role of digital soil mapping in sustainable farming

BENGALURU: From identifying degraded lands to enhancing sustainable farming, digital soil mapping is emerging as a game-changer in agriculture. To highlight how advanced mapping technologies are helping boost soil health, improve crop yields and combat environmental challenges, the ICAR-National Bureau of Soil Survey and Land Use Planning is hosting the third edition of the joint international workshop on Digital Soil Mapping and GlobalSoilMap.

The four-day event, which kicked off here on Tuesday, is highlighting how digital soil mapping is transforming agriculture by providing precise, real-time insights into soil health and composition.

Unlike traditional methods that rely on limited field sampling, digital soil mapping employs advanced technologies such as remote sensing, geographic information systems (GIS) and machine learning algorithms to create detailed soil maps. These maps offer a comprehensive view of soil properties across large areas, enabling farmers and land planners to make informed decisions about land use and crop selection.

Vishal Dutt, a soil scientist, explained to TNIE that the primary advantage of digital soil mapping is its ability to identify variations in soil fertility and structure within a field. “By analysing data from various sources, including satellite imagery and sensor readings, it becomes possible to detect areas with differing nutrient levels, moisture content, and pH,” Dutt said, adding that by analysing soil samples and using computer programmes, farmers can see how different factors like climate and soil type affect their crops. “In the face of climate change, digital soil mapping helps farmers adapt to challenges like droughts or floods.”