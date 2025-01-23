Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium to showcase planetary alignment on January 25

BENGALURU: From Venus to Saturn, as a rare celestial event unfolds in a planetary alignment, Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium (JNP) will be showcasing it through telescope on January 25, 6.30pm onwards. Entry to the show will be free of cost.

Researchers will guide visitors through a sky observation session using telescopes, offering a closer look at Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn. While these planets can be seen with the naked eye, the telescope will provide a chance to witness fascinating details like Jupiter’s moons, rings of Saturn, and the phases of Venus.

Since Tuesday, four planets — Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn — have begun appearing in alignment and are visible to the naked eye. However, Uranus and Neptune, which are also part of this rare planetary alignment or planetary parade, will not be included in the sky observation session at the planetarium. This is because their visibility and features are not yet sufficiently distinct to be observed with the available telescopes.

JNP Director Dr BR Guruprasad said the exact timing for optimal viewing will depend on the conditions. He explained that this is because even after evening, planets like Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn may not always be visible because their visibility depends on the sunlight they reflect and sky conditions.

These planets don’t produce their own light but reflect sunlight. For this reflection to be visible, the sky needs to be dark enough, and the planets must be positioned correctly above the horizon. If the sky remains too bright, with the Sun just below the horizon, the faint reflected light from the planets can be overpowered.