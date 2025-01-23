Sadashivanagar residents halt BDA complex work

BENGALURU: In a glaring violation of rules, Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has gone ahead with the construction of a multi-storeyed commercial complex in Sadashivanagar, without a sanctioned building plan. Determined to preserve the peaceful nature of the largely residential area, a section of residents abruptly halted work on Tuesday. This is the second time within three weeks that they have stopped work.

The BDA site, measuring roughly 10,000sqft, is located on First Cross, 9th Main, of RMV Extension. The new building is coming up after demolition of an old BDA mini market functioning here since 1982. It is being re-developed simultaneously with six other complexes across the city. Mfar Developers is contracted with the job.

Residents objecting to the complex preferred anonymity, fearing retribution from “powerful people”. The Sadashivanagar Residents’ Welfare Association had also filed a writ petition in the High Court last year against the complex, built on the PPP model.

The truth about the plan was revealed when a resident, Ishwar Chandra Mudegowdar, filed an RTI query seeking a copy of the building sanction plan, on May 8, 2024. When he didn’t receive any response in 45 days, Mudegowdar filed an appeal with the officer concerned at BDA. He responded in writing, “As of now, no plan has been sanctioned. Hence application has been disposed.”

Under Section 17 of the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act 1961, permission needs to be sought for any land development. The contractor was permitted to begin construction work in August last year, with the site fully barricaded. There is excavation of more than 25 feet.