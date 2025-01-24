Bangladeshi woman raped and murdered in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old woman from Bangladesh who was working as a maid in an upscale residential apartment in Kalkere was found dead on the Kalkere lake bed on Friday morning.

The victim is suspected to have been sexually assaulted and killed. The accused killed her by smashing her head with a boulder. The Ramamurthynagar Nagar police have registered a case.

The victim identified as Najma was a resident of Kalkere. Her husband Suman is a pourakarmika in BBMP.

A mother of three, Najma was returning home after work on Thursday afternoon when she is suspected to have been attacked.

As she did not return, her husband had launched a search for her. Assuming that she might return, he went back home and waited. On Friday morning, a morning walker after seeing the body on the lake bed called the police control room and informed them about the incident.

"Prima facie it appears that the woman has been sexually assaulted before the murder. The incident must have happened either late Thursday evening or in the night. The victim is suspected to have entered the country through illegal means. There is no local documentation proof of hers. However, her husband has the documentation and we are checking whether he is also from Bangladesh. The family has been staying in the city for the last five years. The body has been shifted to a private hospital's mortuary at Virgo Nagar in Avalahalli for the postmortem," said an officer.

The body was found a kilometer away from the apartment where she was working. The woman had called her husband saying that she will be returning home in the next half-an-hour. The police are checking the CCTVs in the vicinity to get more details of the accused.

Further investigations are on.