Brand Bengaluru forges ahead amid resource crunch

BENGALURU: With the Karnataka government promoting Brand Bengaluru, experts stress that instead, resources and manpower should be enhanced to address Bengaluru’s infrastructure demand.

Speaking about Bengaluru’s plight, a senior BBMP official said, “There is at least a 50 per cent shortage across all wings of the BBMP, especially in the engineering section, which demands works on the ground. Additionally, there is a severe lack of funds to execute works,” he said, and added that BBMP is exploring various financial models to address this, including aggressive tax collection, penalties and reviving shelved schemes such as Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) and Floor Area Ratio (FAR). Public-Private Partnerships are also being considered for key projects under Brand Bengaluru (BB).

Experts argue that BB is more a brand name and logo than a project. “The government is focused on quick solutions, using BB as a name rather than long-term planning. Bengaluru already has a 13,000-km road network, but the government’s focus remains tunnel roads, underpasses and flyovers, instead of improving footpaths. Though over 40 per cent of Bengalureans rely on buses, there are only 6,000 buses in the city. Now, bus fares have been hiked and soon Metro fares will be hiked too, forcing people to use two- and four-wheelers,” said an expert who works with the government.