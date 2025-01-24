Jail staff may face PC Act for Darshan’s special treatment

BENGALURU: In fresh trouble for jail officials of Bengaluru Central Prison, the police have proposed invoking the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act) against them for allegedly extending preferential treatment to actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his associates who were lodged there in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case.

Police officers investigating the case revealed that the probe established the role of jail officers, including medical staff, in giving special treatment to the actor and others. “The investigation revealed that 13 jail officers, including jail doctors, were involved in providing preferential treatment to Darshan, rowdy-sheeter Naga and other inmates by supplying mobile phones, cigarettes and other items to them. While an FIR is already registered against them, we have proposed to invoke the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act against some of the them,” a senior officer said.