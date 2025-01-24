Jail staff may face PC Act for Darshan’s special treatment

BENGALURU: In fresh trouble for jail officials of Bengaluru Central Prison, the police have proposed invoking the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act) against them for allegedly extending preferential treatment to actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his associates who were lodged there in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case.
Police officers investigating the case revealed that the probe established the role of jail officers, including medical staff, in giving special treatment to the actor and others. “The investigation revealed that 13 jail officers, including jail doctors, were involved in providing preferential treatment to Darshan, rowdy-sheeter Naga and other inmates by supplying mobile phones, cigarettes and other items to them. While an FIR is already registered against them, we have proposed to invoke the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act against some of the them,” a senior officer said.
Meanwhile, the police have written to the government seeking sanction of prosecution against 13 officials, including two superintendents and six assistant superintendents. Once prosecution sanction is accorded, the police will submit a chargesheet against the accused officials.
While a source said that prosecution sanction has already been issued, no official sources confirmed the same.
It may be recalled that three FIRs were registered at Parappana Agrahara police station after a photo of Darshan smoking a cigarette inside the prison and a video of him engaged in a video call went viral. One of these FIRs was registered against the prison staff. The prisons department had suspended nine staff members, including the chief superintendent of the central prison, in connection with the incident. Later, Darshan was shifted to Ballari jail while his associates were transferred to other prisons.