Marketing system at APMCs to give organic products a boost

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday announced that a marketing system for organic products would be introduced in Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) from the next financial year, to support organic farmers.

“The government is committed to encouraging cereal farming by ensuring cultivation, marketing and other facilities. The marketing system at APMCs will make Karnataka a leader in organic farming and grain production,” Siddaramaiah said.

The CM was speaking after inaugurating the three-day ‘International Trade Fair Organics and Millets 2025’ on Thursday, during which he also laid the foundation stone for a ‘Millet Hub’ to come up in Hebbal at a cost of Rs 20 crore. “The hub will serve as a key centre for research, processing and marketing of millets, further promoting Karnataka’s role as a leader in organic and grain farming,” Siddaramaiah said.

On health benefits, he said, “A person who eats millets will always remain healthy and fit.” This year, the millet mela has about 300 stalls featuring organic grains, millets and cold pressed natural oils.