Marketing system at APMCs to give organic products a boost

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday announced that a marketing system for organic products would be introduced in Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) from the next financial year, to support organic farmers.
“The government is committed to encouraging cereal farming by ensuring cultivation, marketing and other facilities. The marketing system at APMCs will make Karnataka a leader in organic farming and grain production,” Siddaramaiah said.
The CM was speaking after inaugurating the three-day ‘International Trade Fair Organics and Millets 2025’ on Thursday, during which he also laid the foundation stone for a ‘Millet Hub’ to come up in Hebbal at a cost of Rs 20 crore. “The hub will serve as a key centre for research, processing and marketing of millets, further promoting Karnataka’s role as a leader in organic and grain farming,” Siddaramaiah said.
On health benefits, he said, “A person who eats millets will always remain healthy and fit.” This year, the millet mela has about 300 stalls featuring organic grains, millets and cold pressed natural oils.
Siddaramaiah spoke of how the yet-to-come up integrated agricultural university in Mandya district will offer guidance and support to farmers in agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry. He also highlighted his government’s revised ‘Organic Agriculture Policy’ aimed at developing a systematic market and supply chain for organic products.
Four-time MLA from Hosadurga BG Govindappa was awarded for promoting millets. The CM also officially released a book titled ‘Centenary Celebration -- From Self-Reliance to Prosperity’ published by the agriculture department.
Siddaramaiah reflected that India is the world’s largest producer of grains, contributing 38.50 per cent of global production of 903.61 lakh tonnes, with Karnataka ranking third in both area and production. Organic food exports from India amounted to 2.61 lakh tonnes, generating Rs 4,008crore in revenue, he said.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Shobha Karandlaje and others were present.
This year, the fair had a unique attraction – Mili, an AI-powered assistant designed to help visitors. Developed by the agriculture department, Mili offers a high-tech way to navigate the event. By scanning the QR code placed throughout the venue, attendees can access Mili, who provides real-time information on the fair’s activities -- from international workshops, event schedules, details on key speakers, helping visitors find their way to various stalls, ensuring an interactive experience.