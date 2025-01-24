Women face nasty encounters with predators in Kodigehalli

BENGALURU: A 50-year-old woman, a grandmother who works as a maid in an apartment in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Kodigehalli, was groped when she was heading out at 5.45 am Tuesday.

The perpetrator fled the spot after she raised an alarm. Sexual harassment is a regular experience for women of all ages in this area, and they dread stepping out in the mornings and nights, say residents.

Men flashing on railway tracks which women use to cross over from Railway Parallel Road to 12th Main Road is just one example. “Most of the women work as maids or cooks in the four apartment blocks in the area, and have to report for duty at odd morning hours. They leave late in the evenings,” said a resident.

Having come to Bengaluru from Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal, they have little support in the city, and refrain from approaching local police stations too, she said.

They share their experiences with their employers but are unwilling to pursue the matter legally.