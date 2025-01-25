Bengaluru set to soar in spirit of 76

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Urban district administration and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is geared up for the grand celebration of the 76th Republic Day at Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground on Sunday.
Elaborate security arrangements have been made in and around the venue to avert untoward incidents. Governor Thawarchand Gehlot will unfurl the tricolour at 9 am and will be receiving the guard of honour, before delivering his Republic Day speech. Seating arrangements have been made for 8,000 people and 6,000 passes have been issued.
Addressing the media on Friday after the final rehearsal, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said as many as 38 platoons consisting of 1,150 people will take part in the parade on Sunday.
Among the 38 platoons, eight are band teams, 11 are school teams, two are teams for specially-abled people, along with a dog squad. For the first time, Kerala State Armed Police platoon will also be taking part in the parade.
Further, he said that around 1,500 children will perform in two cultural programmes. This year, a troupe of Gorkha Rifles will perform the Khukri dance and soldiers from Punjab will also present two shows.
Besides, the commandos from the Centre for Counter-Terrorism attached to Internal Security Division will be a presenting a demo on rescuing hostages from a bus.
More than 1k cops on guard
City Police Commissioner B Dayananda told reporters that 1,051 police personnel, including eight Deputy Commissioners of Police, 17 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 44 Police Inspectors, and 80 women police personnel, have been deployed in and around the Parade Ground for security. Additionally, ‘Garuda’ commando force has also been deployed, along with 10 Karnataka State Reserve Police platoons.
Two fire tenders and ambulances have also been stationed. He also urged those attending the Republic Day parade to arrive at the ground before 8.30 am, as the gates will be closed thereafter.
METRO SERVICES TO START AT 6AM TOMORROW
Bengaluru: On Republic Day (Sunday) Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will commence Metro services from all four terminals and Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic at 6 am, an hour earlier than the usual 7 am. In addition, BMRCL will operate 20 additional trips on the Green and Purple Lines to accommodate commuters travelling to the Lalbagh Flower Show and the special event at BIEC, Madavara, according to a press release from BMRCL on Friday.
Commuters visiting the flower show can use tokens, Contactless Smart Cards (CSC), National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) or QR tickets for their journey. To facilitate quicker passenger movement at Lalbagh Metro station, BMRCL will issue paper tickets priced at Rs 30 in lieu of tokens from 10 am to 8 pm. The paper tickets will be valid for travel from Lalbagh Metro station to any other station on the day of purchase. Tokens will not be issued during this period at Lalbagh Metro station.
Traffic restrictions
To ensure the smooth flow of traffic, Bengaluru traffic police (BTP) have diverted traffic on Cubbon Road on both sides from BRV Junction to Kamaraj Road Junction on Sunday from 8.30 am to 10.30 am in view of the Republic Day parade
Vehicles coming from Infantry Road towards Manipal Centre should move on Infantry Road - Safina plaza - Left turn - Main Guard cross Road - Allies Circle - Dispensary Road - Kamaraj Road and Dickenson Road Junction - right turn - KR Road and Cubbon Road Junction -Left turn-
Cubbon Road onwards to Manipal Centre Junction
Vehicles coming from Manipal Junction towards BRV Junction on Cubbon road are prohibited near Manipal Centre. These vehicles will take a right turn near Webbs Junction and move on MG Road–Mayo Hall Junction – Arts and Crafts junction – Anil Kumble Circle - Right turn - BRV Junction and proceed towards Central Street
Vehicles coming from Anil Kumble Circle towards Cubbon Road will go straight on Central Street Junction - right turn - Infantry Road - Safina Plaza - Left Turn - Main Guard Cross Road - Allies Circle - Dispensary Road - Kamaraj Road and Dickenson road junction - Right Turn - KR Road junction - Left Turn - and Cubbon Road onwards to Manipal Centre junction