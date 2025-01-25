Bengaluru set to soar in spirit of 76

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Urban district administration and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is geared up for the grand celebration of the 76th Republic Day at Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground on Sunday.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in and around the venue to avert untoward incidents. Governor Thawarchand Gehlot will unfurl the tricolour at 9 am and will be receiving the guard of honour, before delivering his Republic Day speech. Seating arrangements have been made for 8,000 people and 6,000 passes have been issued.

Addressing the media on Friday after the final rehearsal, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said as many as 38 platoons consisting of 1,150 people will take part in the parade on Sunday.

Among the 38 platoons, eight are band teams, 11 are school teams, two are teams for specially-abled people, along with a dog squad. For the first time, Kerala State Armed Police platoon will also be taking part in the parade.

Further, he said that around 1,500 children will perform in two cultural programmes. This year, a troupe of Gorkha Rifles will perform the Khukri dance and soldiers from Punjab will also present two shows.

Besides, the commandos from the Centre for Counter-Terrorism attached to Internal Security Division will be a presenting a demo on rescuing hostages from a bus.

More than 1k cops on guard

City Police Commissioner B Dayananda told reporters that 1,051 police personnel, including eight Deputy Commissioners of Police, 17 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 44 Police Inspectors, and 80 women police personnel, have been deployed in and around the Parade Ground for security. Additionally, ‘Garuda’ commando force has also been deployed, along with 10 Karnataka State Reserve Police platoons.

Two fire tenders and ambulances have also been stationed. He also urged those attending the Republic Day parade to arrive at the ground before 8.30 am, as the gates will be closed thereafter.