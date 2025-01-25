Cabinet issues ordinance: Palace Grounds land for road widening

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Cabinet on Friday decided to issue an ordinance to use Bangalore Palace Grounds land for road widening, said Law Minister HK Patil. The decision was taken at a special cabinet meeting on Friday. The government is expected to file an affidavit in the Supreme Court, which would be decided later, Patil told the media after the cabinet meeting.

He said the Bangalore Palace (Acquisition and Transfer) Act was enacted in 1996. Considering market value and other criteria, it was fixed at Rs 11crore for 472 acres of land. It’s been 28 years since the Bangalore Palace (Acquisition and Transfer) Act was published and the validity of the law was questioned in the High Court by the Mysuru royal family. The High Court upheld the decision of the government. The family appealed in the Supreme Court, and the government has filed many interim applications before the SC over the years, he said.

Patil explained that when the Transfer Development Rights (TDR) issue came up for broadening Jayamahal Road and Ballari Road, it was discussed in the apex court. “If we calculate land value as per Rs 11 crore, it comes to around 2.3 lakh per acre. On the other hand, there is no stay order on the High Court order of 1996-97 on the Bangalore Palace Acquisition and Transfer Act,” he said.

Meanwhile, Patil said in December 2024, the Supreme Court ordered the State government to pay compensation taking into account the existing guidance value, according to which the government has to pay Rs 3014 crore, which comes to Rs 200 crore per acre, to develop just 2 km of road. “Even today, litigation is pending and there is no stay order on the High Court order. If we pay Rs 3,014 crore to take up development works, the government and development will be in danger,’’ he added.